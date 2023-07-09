Oil spill, women’s inclusion in security among focus at Tradewinds 2023

For the third time, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is all set to co-host the Tradewinds Exercise 2023 – an event that will see local troops benefitting from specialised training and capacity building in a number of security-related areas.

Tradewinds is a multi-domain exercise, sponsored by the United States Southern Command and Army South, with training in ground, air, sea and cyber operations to better prepare troops to counter national and regional security threats.

At a recent press conference to give an update on the upcoming event, which will run from July 14 to 28, Guyana’s lead planner for Tradewinds 2023, Major Jaime Castello, disclosed that more than 1500 participants from some 21 countries will be participating in the exercise that will be held throughout Guyana.

In addition, allied organisations in the Region such as the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the Regional Security System (RSS), Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) will also be participating in the two-week exercise.

The aim of the exercise is to expand the Caribbean Region’s ability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crisis; strengthen partnership and counter malignant influences; increase regional training capacity and the readiness of all participating forces; and increase inter-agency integration in the Caribbean specifically with special operation forces, regional organisations and partner-nation forces.

Meanwhile, one of the newly introduced objectives of Tradewinds 2023 is promote human rights, women in peace and security, and adhere to shared international norms and values. According to Major Castello, these guidelines will not only be for Guyana but all participating militaries.

“For the Women in Peace and Security training, there will be a two-fold benefit. The Joint Services of Guyana stand to benefit from a one-day conference on this… and within the exercise itself, all of the participants stand to benefit from this [sensitisation]. This is a fairly new and emerging concept within the military and it’s meant to have that broader acceptance and integration of females into the military environment,” Major Castello explained.

Moreover, under the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) programme, this year’s exercise will also see emphasis being placed on oil spill response training.

Led by Guyana’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with regional and international partners, this HADR agenda will be rolled out in several regions including the East Berbice-Corentyne region, where the focus will be on oil spills.

This will be done during the first week of the exercise in Berbice. There are two main training activities on oil spills – the Shoreline Clean-up Assessment at the Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, and a practical oil spill deployment in the Berbice River.

According to Major Castello, these activities will further build on the oil spill practical that was previously conducted by the CDC with local troops.

Meanwhile, training in Region 10 will concentrate on flooding. It will be held in Kwakwani where participants including the CDC will benefit from a stimulated flood-type exercise. This training will be done by the Caribbean Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU).

Among the other trainings that will be undertaken are military-type, special force training and inter-agency training. The Guyana Police Force, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), and the Guyana Prison Service will benefit from inter-agency training which will focus on public order and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan used the opportunity at the press conference to encourage media participation in the event. He emphasised the importance of media involvement in sensitising the public about the exercise and its objectives.

The GDF is cautioning members of the public that during the two-week exercise, there will be an increase in military and cargo-carrying vehicular movement as well as military personnel in several communities. Persons are urged not to be alarmed.

Exercise Tradewinds was last hosted in Guyana back in 2021 and was deemed a success, especially as it was held during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

