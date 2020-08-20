Oil giant ExxonMobil on board with Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2020

ExxonMobil Guyana is once again on board to support the Guyana Amazon Warriors Team for the CPL 2020 season.

This is the eighth season of the Caribbean Premier League and the third consecutive year that ExxonMobil Guyana is the main sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Though the competition will be structured differently this year, with all games played in Trinidad and Tobago, the team is excited to get started and highly appreciative of ExxonMobil Guyana’s support.

“The survival of Franchise cricket is dependent on support from sponsors and ExxonMobil Guyana has been a tremendous partner as our main team sponsor over the last three year,” said Omar Khan, Team and Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise, according to a release from the company.

“ExxonMobil Guyana has clearly demonstrated their commitment to developing young Guyanese and regional cricketers by being a team sponsor. In these challenging economic times, taking into consideration the existing pandemic, it’s a huge boost to the Guyana Amazon Warriors team.”

Khan added “young Guyanese players like Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer and Chandrapaul Hemraj are all now able to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors at an international tournament like the CPL. They also have the opportunity to interact with the International players Imran Tahir, Ross Taylor and Captain Chris Green and this will definitely redound to their overall development as professional cricketers. We commend ExxonMobil Guyana for supporting efforts like these.”

“This is a great opportunity to showcase Guyana on an international stage, highlight the local cricketing talent and bring the thrills of the game to the Guyanese watching at home,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge.

“It is also a way of bringing people together for the love of the game.”

“We are proud to support our Guyanese team as the presenting sponsor,” Routledge added. “Being a cricket fan myself, growing up in the UK, I am really excited to experience the games while living in Guyana. I want to wish the team success throughout this season.”