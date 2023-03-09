Ogle resident found dead in canal

The body of Vendanand Khemraj, a 51-year-old resident of Ogle, East Coast Demerara, was last evening found in a canal near his home.

At about 20:00hrs, Police were alerted via the Force’s Operations Room that the body of a male was found in a drainage canal at Ogle.

As a result, Police ranks went to the area where the body was seen and identified by his wife, a 51-year-old housewife of Well Street, Ogle.

The body was fished out of the canal and checked for marks of violence, but none was seen.

The man’s sister said she last saw him alive at about 18:20hrs yesterday. Family members said Vedanand was an alcoholic and a diabetic.

