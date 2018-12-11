Ogle accident: Driver faces two causing death charges as second youth succumbs

The driver involved in the accident that allegedly caused the death of two Cummings Lodge youths on Sunday last was on Tuesday arraigned at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Umesh Boodram of Campbellville, Georgetown stood before Magistrate Zamina Ally-Seepaul and was not allowed to plead to the indictable offences.

It is alleged that on December 9, 2018, on the Ogle Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) he drove dangerously causing the death of 18-year-old, Rameshwar Singh called Alvin and 20-year-old Jason Harris both neighbours of Cummings Lodge.

Boodram received bail in the sum of $600,000 and is required to return for his next Court appearance on January 16, 2019.

INews had reported that Harris and Singh were traversing on the Ogle Access Road on motorcycle, CJ 6360 when they reportedly collided with a jeep bearing registration PGG 8844.

It is understood that the driver of jeep was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road.

The driver reportedly put on his indicator and attempted to make a right turn when the motorcycle allegedly collided with the vehicle. Upon impact, Harris and Singh fell onto the roadway.

The two friends were picked up and rushed to GPHC where Singh was pronounced dead on arrival. Harris was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he succumbed earlier on Tuesday.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the motor jeep showed no sign of alcohol in his system.