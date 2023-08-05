NWD teen stabs older brother to death at Mon Repos

An 18-year-old North-West District male is currently in police custody after he admitted to stabbing his older brother to death at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) earlier today.

Dead is Henry Sam Bowin, a 20-year-old fisherman from Smith Creek, NWD.

This incident occurred at about 08:45h at 139 Mon Repos, where the brothers were temporarily residing.

According to police reports, the suspect went over to a neighbour’s yard sometime around 09:00h with a knife in his hand and sat in front of the verandah. He confessed that he had just “bore up” his brother.

Upon noticing blood on his chest, the neighbours summoned the police.

When they arrived at the scene, the ranks found the teen suspect sitting in the neighbour’s yard with blood on his skin.

The ranks took possession of the knife, which was lodged, and arrested the teenager, who was escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station, where he was placed in custody. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) pronounced Bowin dead at the scene. His body was examined, and what appeared to be a wound was seen on his throat. There was also a wound on his right hand.

Bowin’s body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem. The scene was processed and photographed as investigations continue.

