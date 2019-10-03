NWD man remanded over alleged rape of 14-yr-old

A man who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, whom was left in his care, was on Thursday arraigned for the offence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty-nine-year old, Jessy Boyal of North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The charge alleged that between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 at Waramuri Village, Barima Waini, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child.

The matter was heard in-camera.

According to information, on the day in question, the child was left in the care of the accused, when he allegedly made advances towards her, which resulted in him having sexual intercourse with the child.

Nevertheless, the child later disclosed to her mother what had transpired and the matter was reported. However, an investigation was carried out and Boyal was arrested and charged.

Boyal was remanded to prison and his next court appearance is slated for October 7, 2019, when he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for reassignment.