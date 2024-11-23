NWD farmers nabbed with unlicensed shotguns, ammo

Two farmers were arrested this morning in the North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) after police found two unlicensed shotguns with matching ammunition at their respective properties – weapons which both suspects said were used for “protection and hunting”.

At approximately 06:00h today, Commander of Regional Division #1, Superintendent Krishna Ramana, led a team of Police ranks to the home of Guy Wells, a 28-year-old farmer of Hotoquai Village, NWD, to conduct a search following information received that he had in his possession illegal firearms and substances.

The search was conducted but no evidence of illegal substances or firearms was found at Wells’ residence.

However, one of the Detectives proceeded to search the suspect’s farmland which is located a short distance from his home. In the presence of Wells, the Police discovered a single-barrel shotgun, which contained a live cartridge, hidden in some bushes. Additionally, Police found a black ‘fanny pack’ containing three live cartridges and two spent cartridge shells.

Wells was asked if he held a license for the firearm, to which he replied, “No.”

Police informed him of the offences committed: Possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, and cautioned him in accordance with the judge’s rule. Wells responded, “Officer, I use this for my personal protection and for hunting.” He was subsequently arrested and placed in custody.

Based on further information received, ranks proceeded to the home of Herbert Williams, a 36-year-old farmer from Hotoquai Village, NWD. A search conducted at his residence did not yield any evidence of illegal substances or firearms. However, the Police conducted a search on his farm, also in his presence, and found a single-barrel shotgun.

Williams was asked if he held a license for the firearm, and he too replied, “No.”

Police informed him of the offence and cautioned him according to the judge’s rule.

Williams disclosed that he had purchased the firearm for $10,000 from a man in Yarakita Village, NWD, a few years ago and used it for his protection and hunting.

Herbert Williams was then arrested. Both Guy Wells and Herbert Williams were escorted to the Mabaruma Police Station, along with the firearms and cartridges.

Accompanying Comnander Ramana on the successful operation were Sergeant 22144 Schultz, Corporal 20483 Walker, Detective Corporal 25126 Khan, Detective Constable 23731 Torres, Constable 25717 Sargeant, Constable 23639 Venture, Constable 24986 Brown, and Detective Constable 24740 Gordon.

