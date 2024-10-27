NWD businessman busted with cannabis

A 55-year-old businessman, Errol Belgrave, of Five Miles, Arakaka, North West District is currently in police custody after he was found in possession of 494.7 grams of cannabis.

The narcotics were discovered at about 07:25 hours on Saturday when a party of Policemen conducted a cordon and search exercise at the suspect’s residence, where he also operated a shop.

Police requested to search his shop, to which Belgrave consented. While searching the shop, a brown box on the floor containing several black plastic bags was observef. Upon searching inside the box, a bulky black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. Belgrave stated, “It’s just a small amount I got, buddy.”

A further search inside the same box unearthed two other bulky black plastic bags – one containing several small transparent ziplock bags with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis, and the other contained an additional quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Belgrave was told of the suspicion and offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “I does sell some of this thing, and the rest I does boil for my son cause he’s trouble with asthma.”

He was arrested and escorted, along with the suspected cannabis to Arakaka Police Outpost, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to 494.7 grams. The suspected narcotics were then sealed, marked, and lodged.

Belgrave was later cautioned and submitted a statement under caution. He was then documented and placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing

--- ---