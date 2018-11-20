Nurses charged to be “agents of change”

We must change the perception that persons have about the capability of public health nurses. You must be the agents of change for the benefit of all… patients must leave satisfied.”

This was the charge delivered by Advisor to the Minister of Public Health, John Adams, to the 27 nurses graduating from the University of Guyana’s (UG) Bachelors of Science Nursing Programme. Adams was speaking at the Annual Award Ceremony hosted at the Pegasus Hotel, last evening.

The Department of Public Infrastructure (DPI) reported that Adams told the nurses as agents of change they must educate others in order to make a difference within the public health sector. This he noted will involve a willingness on their part to continue to build their own capacity as they strive for excellence as healthcare professionals.

That step will not only benefit you but boost the Ministry of Public Health and the country, as a whole…It will bring you on par with your colleagues in the Caribbean since qualifying yourself in the various health fields will certainly aid Guyana in achieving Goal 3 of SDGs – ensuring a healthy life and well-being for all. The acquisition of these skills will surely benefit you and the country, once it is utilised properly,” he explained.

Linda Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer, Ministry of Public Health said the award ceremony speaks volumes for those, who have graduated. “It is indeed an undeniable fact that the progress of any healthcare system is through the development of nurses via higher education. Globally, nurses are the centre of almost every healthcare team and they make an enormous contribution to the health of any nation…as graduates that emerge with a degree in nursing, your experience and added knowledge are valued assets,” Johnson said.

The Chief Nurse also charged the nurses to map out and develop new approaches to nursing care, health promotion and disease prevention. She advised them to secure leadership role opportunities within the sector in order to demonstrate the skills and knowledge they have learnt.

In his remarks Professor Ivelaw Griffith, Vice Chancellor, UG encouraged the nurses to embrace the values of respect, integrity and excellence and be exemplars of all three attributes.