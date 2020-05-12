Nurses are the foundation in national effort to fight COVID-19 – President Granger

The following is a message from President David Granger on the occasion of International Nurses Day:

Nursing Guyanese to good health

Guyanese, International Nurses Day acknowledges the contribution that nurses make to society and to humanity around the world.

The Day commemorates the birth of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. She was recognized for her service in the 19th century and is credited with implementing innovative methods of patient care. This year is especially important as it also marks the 200th anniversary of her birth.

Guyana joins the world in celebrating International Nurses Day on 12th May 2020. Guyana is proud of its legacy of nursing. It established a Nurses Association in British Guiana ninety-two years ago in June 1928, the first English-speaking Caribbean country to do so.

Guyana, today, like scores of countries around the world has been affected by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). This pandemic has highlighted the nurses’ essential role in the national campaign to overcome this dreaded disease.

Nurses are the foundation and are on the frontlines of the healthcare workforce in our national effort to fight this pandemic. Our nurses, despite many challenges, continue to serve dutifully, diligently and with dedication, even in the face of personal peril.

Guyanese nurses provide critical care in the rural, hinterland and remote parts of our country. They might be required to travel long distances on foot, by all-terrain vehicle or bus by road or in boats by river, or by light aircraft to provide care to the sick or injured. Their service in our homes, hospitals and communities – from birth to death – is well known. Their commitment to life-saving efforts even at personal sacrifice at this time is commendable.

I encourage all Guyanese to join me in recognizing the role nurses play in our communities as we observe International Nurses Day.

Guyanese, I express thanks to nurses everywhere for their consistent and conscientious service to our country.

I applaud our nurses as they continue to perform their duties with diligence.

Happy International Nurses Day from a grateful nation!