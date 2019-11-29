Nurse struck down by speeding car on Essequibo Coast

A 36-year-old nurse was this morning struck down by a speeding taxi at Queenstown Village on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam).

Darcia Bissoon was crossing the road at around 08:00hrs when she was struck down by the motorcar.

She was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. She was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Nurse Bissoon is originally from Bartica but is presently living at Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast.

The driver, who remained on the scene, was taken into custody.