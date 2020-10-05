Nurse King was well loved by his peers and patients – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health, on Monday, recognised the contribution of Mark King; a former nurse, who succumbed this morning to Covid-19.

King, 55, served assiduously for 31 years at the GPHC. He was attached to the Accident and Emergency Unit.

“The Management, Staff and Nursing fraternity of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is incredibly saddened by the passing of nurse Mark King. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his relatives, friends and loved ones at this time,” the Ministry stated in a release.

“Nurse King served the GPHC assiduously for 31 years. He was well loved by his peers and patients, and greatly esteemed for his tireless dedication to helping others. He last served in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department before proceeding on retirement in July, 2020.

“As we continue to be confronted with the gravity of COVID-19, we wish to remind persons to adhere to the public health guidelines for the protection of themselves and their loved ones; wear a mask, practice hand hygiene and physical distancing,” the release added.