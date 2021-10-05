Nurse in custody for illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition

Police have arrested a 29-year-old female nurse after they discovered a Baretta handgun with one magazine and two live 9MM rounds on her Sophia, Greater Georgetown premises on Monday.

Ranks, acting on information, visited the woman’s B Field Sophia home at about 16:45 on Monday in search of her boyfriend – who is wanted in connection with an alleged murder.

The man was not there at the time and a search of her house revealed nothing of evidential value. However, ranks discovered a black haversack a tree in the woman’s yard which contained the guns and ammunition.

The woman is not a holder of a firearm license and was then told of the offence.

She was escorted to the Turkeyen Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were lodged in her presence.

Further investigations continue.

