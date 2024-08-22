Nurse found dead in NA hotel room

Wilton Benn, a public health nurse who was recovering from dengue fever, was today found dead in a hotel room in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the death of Winston Longford Benn, a 63-year-old Public Health Nurse from Lot 82 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, whose motionless body was found in a hotel located on Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

At about 09:02 hrs today (Thursday), Police responded to a report of a body found motionless at the hotel. Upon arrival, ranks located the motionless body of Winston Longford Benn in room 238.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene and, whilst on the ground, pronounced Benn dead at the location. The cause of death is currently under investigation and is to be determined by a post-mortem examination.

According to Holly Trim, a 38-year-old Public Health Nurse, she and her colleague (Winston Benn) are attached to the Maternal and Child Health Department, Ministry of Health. Ms Trim further mentioned that Benn was recovering from Dengue fever.

She noted that she and Benn went to Berbice yesterday to do a supervisory visit to the different health facilities to see how they are managing the new HPV vaccine.

At about 08:45 hrs today, a 41-year-old Driver for the Ministry of Health went to the hotel to pick up Benn (and Ms Trim, who was also staying in a separate room in the hotel) to take them to Corentyne to conduct their supervisory visit. Ms Trim and the driver both knocked on Benn’s room door but got no answer. As such, the driver broke the door, and upon entering, they saw Benn lying motionless in his room.

The Emergency medical team and the Police were subsequently informed. Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---