The nude body of a so far unidentified woman was this morning found at the Leguan foreshore in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman’s cause of death.

According to Commander of the Region Mahendra Sewnarine, the woman’s body was discovered at approximately 8:00h by residents of the area.

The Guyana Police Force is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

