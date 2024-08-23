NTC reaffirms support for Govt’s LCDS 2030

The National Toshaos Council (NTC) moments ago reaffirmed its support for the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 by passing a resolution endorsing the government’s premier plan to aid in combatting climate change.

The resolution, signed onto by majority of the Toshaos attending the NTC Conference in Georgetown, states that the NTC is the collective voice and representative body of Indigenous Peoples across Guyana.

The endorsement signifies a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development and preserve Guyana’s rich natural resources.

The resolution noted that the NTC recognises the crucial role of sustainable development in the well-being of Indigenous communities and has emphasised that LCDS 2030 is a critical framework aligned with their aspirations.

The strategy promotes economic growth while ensuring the protection of forests, ecosystems, and cultural heritage, all of which are of paramount importance to Indigenous communities.

The resolution acknowledges that the LCDS 2030 is in harmony with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international climate commitments.

By endorsing this strategy, the NTC positions Guyana as a leader in sustainable development and climate change mitigation, with Indigenous communities playing a pivotal role in the stewardship of the country’s forests and the implementation of traditional knowledge and practices to combat climate change.

The endorsement is also a critical part of the Government’s Carbon Credits Scheme, leading to over $9 billion in funds going directly to Indigenous communities.

The NTC’s resolution has also recognised the direct benefits that the LCDS 2030 will bring to Indigenous communities, including opportunities for sustainable livelihoods, improved infrastructure, enhanced education and healthcare services, and the preservation of cultural heritage. These benefits are expected to significantly improve the quality of life for Indigenous Peoples across Guyana.

In a show of solidarity and commitment, the NTC has resolved to fully support the LCDS 2030, including participation in the national carbon credits programme under ART TREES and the benefits-sharing mechanism established under the strategy. The NTC has also pledged to actively collaborate with the Government of Guyana, civil society, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the LCDS 2030.

This endorsement by the NTC is a clear demonstration of the Indigenous communities’ commitment to sustainable development and their integral role in shaping Guyana’s future in a low-carbon economy.

On Monday, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced that the government has already decided to increase the indigenous people’s share of the carbon credit sales, to 26 per cent. This move is to ensure Indigenous communities continue to benefit generously from the lucrative US$750 million carbon credits deal with Hess Corporation that was signed in December 2022.

When the Government signed the deal with Hess Corporation, it was with the understanding that 15 per cent of all revenue would go to the indigenous communities. But with Guyana set to earn US$87.5 million this year, a reduction from the US$150 million it earned in 2023, it could have meant less money for indigenous communities.

On Tuesday, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said told the NTC Conference that the increase is in addition to the government’s intentions of spending significant sums from their own share, on projects that will also benefit the indigenous community.

“This year, we have about (US$87.5 million), the second tranche. And you would have been eligible for $2.7 billion, for this year’s distribution. The President graciously agreed to increase this so we reduce the government’s amount that we were gonna use for adaptation measures and a lot of them back into Amerindian communities too.”

“The remaining 85 per cent would be spent all across Guyana, including Amerindian communities. But we decided that 15 per cent will go directly to the villages and the villages will decide how they spend the money. The President increased it to $4.8 billion.”

--- ---