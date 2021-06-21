NRSS fire: Teachers, parents to be engaged on venue for students to write CSEC

Education Minister Priya Manickchand will today meet with teachers, parents, and students of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School to decide on a venue for fifth formers to write the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The meeting is set for 10:00h at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Some 65 CSEC students will have to be relocated after a massive fire on Saturday completely destroyed the teaching block of the school located on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Oral examinations scheduled today for some students have been postponed to a later date. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Minister said that a decision on a location for them to write their exams will be taken by noon today.

The blaze which started at about 13:00h destroyed the school’s main building which housed all classrooms. Just the outer walls were left standing. Manickchand and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn were at the scene.

The Education Minister has since assured teachers, students and parents that the Government has their interests at heart.

“We want to commit to them that they are going to get the full support from the essential Ministry and the Government to make sure they can successfully write these exams,” she had promised.

Manickchand said the loss of the A-List school is heartrending since only recently, a smart classroom that cost millions was commissioned there. She, nevertheless, pledged that the Government will rebuild the school which housed 512 students and 39 teachers. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.