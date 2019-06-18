CCJ RULINGS: Nothing in the Constitution prevents MPs from voting against their List – CCJ

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this morning rejected arguments that former Government MP Charandass Persaud was constrained from voting against his list. President Adrian Saunders noted that nothing in the constitution prevents this and as such, his vote was and still is valid, hence the No confidence motion, the CCJ decided, was validly passed.

The CCJ today dismissed Government’s submission that 34 votes were needed to validly pass the No-confidence motion.

President Saunders noted that a majority of all elected members of Guyana’s National Assembly is clearly 33.

Submissions from the parties involved for the CCJ to issue consequential orders will be heard on June 24 at 2:00hrs. Also on the table will be discussions regarding the awarding of costs.