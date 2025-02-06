‘Not our policy to be giving out guns’ – Benn on weapons used by CPGs

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has reinforced the government’s stance on equipping Community Policing Groups (CPGs), making it clear that it is not the policy of the ministry to arm these civilian groups with firearms.

Speaking during the consideration of the budget Estimates and Expenditure on Wednesday, Benn emphasised the role of CPGs in crime-fighting and the resources allocated to support them.

Currently, there are 10,659 individuals actively engaged in CPGs, with plans to establish an additional 40 groups in 2025. Benn highlighted the importance of these groups as the first line of defense in communities, working closely with law enforcement to provide intelligence and assist in maintaining security.

“It is not our policy to be giving out guns all over the place. It’s not our policy to engage with the use of guns for perhaps at the very beginning for small-scale, low-level violence and indiscipline problems…They are provided with uniforms, batons, handcuffs. Those are the basic things we give to them, boots of course, and they are trained to use those things in a proper manner. But beyond that, we are not into giving out guns,” the minister revealed.

He emphasised that the government does not wish to escalate an “arms race” within communities by distributing guns. Instead, the focus remains on intelligence gathering and coordination with law enforcement.

“There is indeed the group chairman and vice chairs are the ones who have responsibility for accounting for items which are given. There are also liaison officers in each region or sub-region in respect of this type of activity and making contact with the groups. So, there is sufficient safeguard, I would say, in relation to the question of the accounting for the baton or the handcuffs”.

In terms of remuneration, Minister Benn clarified that CPGs operate on a voluntary basis. However, in certain instances—such as during the holiday season or for extensive patrols in border regions—stipends are provided.

“The function of the community policing groups then is to engage the police or the two shows or the community leaders or REOs in areas with respect to engaging. Of course, there are times when they go on patrol and if there are three or four of them and somebody is behaving disorderly, they could put hands on him and take him to the police station. But it is not the policy to engender for a better, want of better words perhaps, an arms race in the communities because if you arm them, those who would want to behave bad would think of arming themselves too,” he added.

When questioned about the training process for CPG members, Minister Benn stated that they receive instruction comparable to that of rural constables. This training covers areas such as intelligence gathering, making arrests, cautioning individuals, and general policing duties.

Additional specialised training is provided based on community needs, including issues related to domestic violence, drug use, and antisocial behaviors. For members stationed in border areas, training includes surveillance techniques, drone operation, and tracking.

