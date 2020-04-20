“Not afraid” of death threats, says GECOM Chair

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Rtd) Claudette Singh, has reported a death threat on her life, to the Guyana Police Force and the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Following a second site visit to the Arthur Chung Convention Centre today (Monday), Justice Singh confirmed that she did indeed receive threats to her life and has since made a report to law enforcement officials to take the necessary action.

The GECOM Chairperson told reporters at the ACCC today, “they have a bounty on my head from Friday night.”

She said however, “I am not afraid because death is inevitable and I believe in God.”

INews was told by Justice Singh that the threat was brought to her attention firstly through a digital correspondence to her.

She showed INews a message on her phone with a link to an ‘anonymous’ posting that was also widely shared on social media over the weekend.

According to the website, a bounty had been placed on the head of the GECOM Chairman.

During her brief engagement with the media, the Chairman also restated her commitment to seeing the recount process through. “I am doing everything possible. I am the person who spoke about the recount. I am the person who made that commitment and I am going to see it through,” she said.

She explained that today’s visit to the ACCC was to ensure that all systems are in put place to guarantee the safety of everyone, including the CARICOM team expected to come here to observe the process.

In relation to how soon the team would arrive in Guyana, Justice Singh said that once all systems are put in place to guarantee their safety, she will communicate same with the CARICOM Secretary General, who will then make the necessary arrangements for the team to travel here.

However, no definitive date has been announced as yet as to when the recount process will commence even though it is almost seven weeks since the polls were held. “I can’t tell you the start date yet, as soon as all these things are put in place, not long from now,” Justice Singh said.