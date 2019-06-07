Norway clears transfer of US$80M towards solar farm project …money initially intended for Amaila project

Home latest news Norway clears transfer of US$80M towards solar farm project …money initially...
Recent Articles
‘Britain remains a strategic partner of Guyana’ – President Granger
President David Granger, on Thursday evening, said the United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Guyana, even as he noted that the relationship between...
Nasa to open International Space Station to tourists
(BBC) Nasa is to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020, priced at $35,000 (£27,500) per night. The US space agency said...
Persistent rain forces Pakistan v Sri Lanka washout in Bristol; teams share points
Persistent rain and a damp outfield forced the first washout of the 2019 World Cup as the game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was...
LETTER: SARA is disqualified by any standard from being a professional investigative unit
Dear Editor, From the outset, I want to make it abundantly clear that I support investigations into decisions made and transactions done by public officers...
Business owners blast Diamond Fire Service over response to G3 Building blaze
The Diamond Fire Service came under fire over its presumably delayed response to the blaze at the popular G3 Building, which is located just...
Man to spend 8 years behind bars for killing cousin
High Court Judge Navindra Singh last Tuesday deferred the commencement of the trial of Simeon Pompey to Thursday, as the young man pleaded not...
Russian and US warships almost collide in East China Sea
(BBC) A Russian warship and a US warship have come close to collision in the western Pacific Ocean, with each side blaming the other...
Norway clears transfer of US$80M towards solar farm project …money initially intended for...
The Norwegian Government has cleared the transfer of US$80 million, which Guyana has earned for sustaining its rainforests to absorb global carbon emissions, from...
Trinidad: 8 suspected gang members arrested in raid on mosque
A 16-year-old boy and seven others, who were arrested during a police raid at a mosque in Cocorite are expected to be placed on...
West Indies’ fury at ‘dodgy’ decisions as Australia get rub of the green
Michael Holding has slammed the umpiring during West Indies' loss to Australia as "atrocious", while Carlos Brathwaite described some decisions as "frustrating" and "dodgy"...