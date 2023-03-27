Norton disowns “close relative” who joined PPP

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is facing a backlash after he disowned a man who claimed to be a relative and who has joined the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The issue arose when PPP/C General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, was delivering remarks at the 105th Birth anniversary commemoration of party founder Dr Chedi Jagan, hosted by the party at Babu Jaan, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Sunday where his life and work were celebrated.

During his remarks, Jagdeo mentioned that among the thousands of attendees was a relative of Norton, the Leader of the PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Opposition.

“I’m so pleased to see you here Mr. [Keith] Ferrier, who’s related to Mr. Norton too. But he is here and he has seen the light in the People’s Progressive Party,” Jagdeo said.

At the time, Ferrier stood up amongst the massive gathering to confirm his presence. However, sometime after the event ended, Norton issued a statement on Sunday in which he attempted to distance himself from Ferrier.

But while Ferrier was described as merely a relative of Norton, the Opposition Leader parsed his statement narrowly to state that “The man [Jagdeo] referred to is not my brother… Keith Ferrier is neither my mother’s or my father’s child.”

It was subsequently brought to light, however, that Norton and Ferrier were apparently brought up together.

A screenshot of a message sent by Ferrier, which contained a childhood photo of the two men, circulated on social media.

In the message, Ferrier explained that the ‘old family picture’ is of himself and his siblings with Norton also in the photo.

Ferrier said his mother “mine (took care of) that guy” in reference to Norton. He also went onto say “…I know that Aubrey Norton is all about Aubrey Norton. He does not have this nation interest at heart…”

--- ---