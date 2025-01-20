North Rupununi man facing charges for stealing cattle, escaping from custody

Carlton Jones, a 28-year-old unemployed male Amerindian from Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, has been jailed for 10 months for unlawful wounding and is still facing several other charges for stealing cattle and escaping from lawful custody. Jone was arrested on Saturday by a rank from Lethem Police Station and charged today (Monday, January 20, 2025) with the following offences:

** Six (6) counts of Larceny of Cattle, contrary to section 176 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

** One (1) count of Escape from Lawful Custody, contrary to section 340 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

** One (1) count of Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm, contrary to section 50 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

** Three (3) counts of Unlawful Wounding, contrary to section 30(b) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act, Chapter 8:02.

The accused appeared at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court at about 09:00h today before His Worship Omadatt Chandan, who read the charges to him. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges and was remanded to prison. Those matters were adjourned to March 11, 2025, for report.

For the Summary charges, he pleaded guilty on all three counts of unlawful wounding and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment on each count, which is to run concurrently.

