Noor spins Kings to victory

Saint Lucia Kings continued their impressive start to the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

Chasing 143 in Antigua, captain Faf du Plessis got the Kings off to a flier before they romped to the target with 18 balls to spare. It was a far less eventful chase for Kings than their remarkable season opening win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

But it was more heartache for the Falcons, who suffered a fourth straight defeat in their debut season. The home side were unable to capitalise on a promising start from new opening partners Fakhar Zaman and Justin Greaves as their innings fell away after the PowerPlay.

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad starred with 3/18 to restrict Falcons to a modest 142/7 – the lowest total in the CPL this season. Assistant coach Curtly Ambrose provided a passionate rallying cry for his team, but the Falcons attack struggled against the Kings’ firepower as opener Johnson Charles anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 46 balls.

A desperate Falcons had been sent in to bat in windy conditions. Greaves, in his season debut, tried to provide a tonic and smashed a second ball boundary while Zaman soon found his rhythm with a stunning straight six off seamer Matthew Forde.

But their blossoming 35-run partnership was broken when Zaman was well caught by a running Khary Pierre, who shortly afterwards clean bowled Kofi James.

Pierre continued to be part of the action when he caught a skier from Greaves, who fell on 36 after he gamely tried to hit into the breeze.

The Falcons were shackled by disciplined bowling in the middle overs, unable to hit boundaries as their innings flamed out.

Du Plessis made batting look easy and whacked quick Shamar Springer for three boundaries and a six in the second over. He smashed 28 in his first 11 deliveries before falling in the first over from spinner Imad Wasim.

The wicket of du Plessis and a brief rain delay at North Sound did not stop Kings’ momentum as Charles and Bhanuka Rajapaksa bludgeoned monstrous sixes. Captain Chris Green took it upon himself to revive the Falcons with the wicket of Rajapaksa in the eighth over.

But in Green’s next over when he dropped a return chance to reprieve Ackeem Auguste on the last ball before drinks. A rampant Tim Seifert finished off the match in style with a six as Kings made an early season statement. (CPLT20)

