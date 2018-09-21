Nomination Day activities in Essequibo recorded peacefully

With a little confusion on Friday morning in Queenstown, Pomeroon/Supenaam, Region 2, over which party came first, Nomination Day activities were executed peacefully as the Political Parties and Groups submitted their list of Candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

So far, APNU and the PPP/C are way ahead with their submissions while a check at GECOM Headquarters , Anna Regina, revealed that no representation was done for AFC, UPNDG, URP and the GNS parties contesting the Anna Regina Municipality.

Region two had 5 Neighbourhood Democratic Council’s (NDCs) and one Municipality, but that was changed with the introduction of three new NDCs in the Pomeroon.