‘Nobody has to worry about my neutrality’ – new GECOM CEO

Vishnu Persaud was today sworn in as the new Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

He took his Oath of Office before Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George during a simple ceremony at the Supreme Court of Judicature.

Speaking with the media following the event, Persaud explained that he already has some strategies in mind to rebuild the public’s trust in GECOM, especially in light of the 2020 elections fiasco.

He conceded that some may have the perception that the Commission’s reputation was damaged while some may not, but nevertheless, Persaud committed to executing the functions of his office professionally and in accordance with the laws.

“Most people in the public at large would have known me for carrying out my duties in a professional matter…I guarantee that I will continue in that same [way],” Persaud said.

“Nobody has to have any worry about my neutrality or that I may deviate from a proper path,” Persaud contended.

Noting that his work starts now, the new GECOM CEO said his first order of business would be to familiarise himself with the developments in the various departments.

“I have to go get a feel as to what is happening in the various departments, what they have ongoing now, what is in the pipeline and see how I can engage myself with that.”

In terms of the bigger picture, Persaud said he will be guided by the seven-member Commission on matters of elections preparations and voter registration.

“I don’t know what the thinking of the Commission is at this time, I will have to be guided by them,” he explained.

Asked about preparations for Local Government Elections, Persaud said citizens should be able to head to the polls next year. Local Government Elections were constitutionally due this year, however, owing to the absence of a GECOM CEO, the Commission was unable to prepare for the polls.

Regarding more engagements with the public and the media, Persaud reminded that he has an extensive background in public relations and therefore, he will always lobby for the public to be kept abreast with the affairs of the Commission.

“I am one who stands for transparency and accountability and that envelops engagement with the media…It is something that I will always push for, so that all concerned are always abreast with what the Commission is doing,” Persaud explained.

Persaud, who was employed as GECOM’s Deputy CEO from 2014 to 2017, was overlooked for appointment when he sought to return to the position in 2018.

In fact, his non-appointment sparked controversy and even an investigation by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), which had concluded six months after that he was overlooked and was more qualified than the person who was chosen over him for the position, Roxanne Myers who has since been fired, along with the then CEO Keith Lowenfield, over their alleged involvement in attempts to sway the results of the March 2020 elections.

Persaud was one of two persons who were shortlisted after applying for the job when the vacancy was advertised in October.

The decision to select Persaud as the most successful candidate came down to the casting vote by GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh who has since justified her position to endorse him.

“…Mr. Persaud has acquired institutional knowledge having been employed with GECOM for seventeen (17) years. During his tenure at the Commission, Mr. Persaud held the post of Public Relations Officer, Deputy Chief Election Officer for three (3) years, and acted as Chief Election Officer on several occasions. Justice Singh posited that Mr. Persaud is knowledgeable not only with the understanding and management of the work of the CEO’s office and the operational functions of the Secretariat but also with the geography of Guyana’s ten (10) Administrative Regions. Owing to the reasons highlighted, Justice Singh noted that she has no hesitation in endorsing Mr. Persaud’s appointment since he has the necessary skills, experience, and expertise that makes him eminently qualified to handle the job,” an official statement from GECOM had outlined.

The Commission had expressed hope that with his extensive experience in the agency, Persaud will execute the functions of the office of CEO and Commissioner of Registration within the confines of the law and deliver with excellence.