No vaccinated-related deaths at Palms Facility – Ministry rejects untruths peddled by Opposition

Statement from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

It has come to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s attention that deliberate and mischievous misinformation regarding the state of affairs at the Palms Elderly Care Facility is being disseminated via several social media platforms, including that of Hon. Chief Whip Christopher Jones. In light of these statements, the Ministry would like to inform the Guyanese public of the following:

● To date, there have been no reports of vaccination-related deaths at the Palms;

● Even though there was a disruption in service at the Facility, this morning, the residents are being attended to by those members of staff who are on-duty;

● All staff are equipped with the required PPE to execute their duties as safely as possible;

● The staff at the Palms have never been required to wash or reuse PPE and;

● There is no shortage of PPE at the Palms.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security would like to remind the public that the staff of the Palms serve a segment of the population who are very reliant on others for their care and well-being. We always ensure that the residents of the Palms are safe and protected as they constitute a decidedly vulnerable part of the population under our care.

The enforcement of the vaccination mandate in accordance with Gazetted Order at the Palms and other Elderly Care Facilities should receive the support of all Guyanese citizens.

Further, the full recovery and clearance by the Health Emergency Operation Centre of the four (4) most recent Covid-19 positive cases at the Palms, is testimony to the care provided to the residents at the Institution.