No road closure for ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final match at Providence – Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘: 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦

There is NO road closure for the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final match between India and England at the Providence National Stadium tomorrow (Thursday, June 27th, 2024).

For VVIPs and similar individuals travelling from Georgetown, the recommended route is to use Sheriff Street, then Mandela Avenue, and finally, the East Bank Demerara public road.

Access the Providence National Stadium via the third entrance and gate. For general attendees, the first gate to the Providence National Stadium is the most convenient route.

OR travel south along Sheriff Street onto Mandela Avenue and continue further south along Heroes Highway, turn onto Mocha Road, and proceed West until the Providence Public Road.

Thereafter, proceed North onto the Providence Public Road until Greenfield Access Road, proceeding East to access the stadium via the third gate.

For general attendance, ticket holders are encouraged to utilise the first gate to the Providence National Stadium.

Ticket holders with parking passes (VIPs) are advised to proceed to the second gate opposite Guyoil and access the Providence National Stadium.

Anyone travelling beyond the Providence National Stadium should utilise the Heroes Highway and proceed further south to arrive at their destination.

All road users are reminded to drive safely, follow the 5 C’s of defensive driving, reduce speed, and observe the road surface conditions. It is crucial to adhere to all directions given by the Police for a safe journey.

--- ---