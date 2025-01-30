No report of Guyana affected by US foreign aid freeze – Jagdeo

US-funded programmes across the globe are facing crises after US President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze to review which humanitarian and security initiatives it will keep supporting.

Asked whether this decision has affected Guyana, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday responded in the negative.

“We have not received any report about any aid being frozen to Guyana nor it affecting us…there is no such report at this point of time,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference.

He noted that a conversation between President Dr Irfaan Ali and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in fact, surrounded continued and enhanced cooperation between the two countries in several areas including the energy sector.

“We’re really grateful and thankful for the support of the US government in reaffirming its strong support on the Venezuela border issue,” he added.

The United States is the largest single donor of aid globally – in fiscal year 2023, it disbursed $72 billion in assistance.

Guyana benefits from US funding through the USAID and other programmes.

