No pressure from anyone to alter course of investigation – VP on allegations against Calvin Brutus

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that there will be no pressure from anyone to alter the course of the investigation into financial irregularity levelled against Deputy Commissioner of Police (ag) Calvin Brutus.

“…there’d be no pressure by anyone from the Police Force because the president himself is looking into this matter…no pressure from anyone internally to alter the course of this investigation or any other investigation of malpractices anywhere in the country or in the Police Force,” the Vice President told a news conference on Thursday.

At the same time, however, he expressed that “we don’t want to vilify policemen.”

“We must not for the purpose of politics or ratings or to get a good newspaper article, vilify people in the Police Force,” Jagdeo noted.

In light of allegations of financial impropriety levelled at him, Brutus had requested permission to proceed on annualised vacation leave with immediate effect to facilitate an investigation.

This permission was granted by the Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken through the prescribed procedure.

The investigation has been launched by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Reports are that SOCU officers have confiscated several documents to facilitate the investigation.

Reports are that Brutus allegedly deposited $15 million into his account at the Police Credit Union on December 15, 2023. The money was allegedly returned to him the following day and the source of funds was given as contributions from before, during, and after his wedding.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has since expressed concerns regarding the allegations.

