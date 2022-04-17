No patients in COVID ICU as 3 new cases detected

Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 63,371.

However, only 94 of these are currently active cases including seven persons in the institutional isolation and another 87 persons in home isolation, while seven more persons are in institutional quarantine.

Presently, there are no patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The death toll in Guyana remains at 1228.

Meanwhile, some 62,049 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.