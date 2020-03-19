No party permits will be granted – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday announced that no applications for barbecue, fair, party or public event permits would be processed until further notice.

The decision to not process these applications is “in pursuance of mitigatory measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) to dissuade large gatherings and assemblies”, the GPF has said.

Regional Police Commanders across the country were instructed not to entertain such requests.

Following the discovery of COVID-19 cases in Guyana, several major national entertainment events were cancelled.

So far, the Mayor and Town Council of Linden has cancelled the Linden Town Week. Also, the Rupununi Rodeo has been cancelled in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The Magnum Stage Show, which was expected to feature international artistes, has been postponed. The organisers of the Guyana Carnival have also announced that they too would be postponing their event.

Police Commissioner Leslie James on Tuesday, at a press conference, stated that the GPF was joining the rest of the world by implementing the measures to protect ranks from the disease.

Guyana has so far recorded five cases of COVID-19.