“No one can push me harder than I push myself” – race car driver Mohamed Saifudeen Roshandin

As hundreds of motor racing fanatics converge at the South Dakota Circuit for the first of a series of drag meets today, 26-year-old Mohamed Saifudeen Roshandin, also referred to as “Little Roshandin”, expects a great day filled with adrenaline and good competition as any other event.

He will definitely be a force to reckon with in the 1600cc class – a category where he has been successful in the past year. In fact, his official debut was at the drag race at South Dakota in February 2024, where he clocked a personal best of 14.9 seconds.

Then at the Essequibo drags in October of the same year, he came out on top of the 1600cc class. Roshandin later entered the November 2024 circuit race in the rookie class, where he finished third in all his races. With the hunger for more, he competed in the December 2024 endurance race and finished third overall, having completed 99 of the 100 laps thus placing him second in the 1600cc category.

So far for 2025, he entered the January endurance race and secured first position in the 1600cc category and fifth overall. These successes are a testament to his commitment to the sport and more so, the urge to go on.

But one has to ask how it all started. The Leonora West Coast Demerara youth, who attended several schools including the Bishops’ High, School of the Nations and Texila University recalled growing up alongside his uncle, Shairaz and dad Shahab helping them build, race, and fix cars.

That early exposure didn’t just teach him about cars, but it sparked a deep passion for motor racing.

“My first taste of racing came in October 2023 during a drag race in Essequibo. At first, I did it just for the fun of it, but something clicked, and I realised that it sparked something more. From then, it was no turning back,” the young motor racing fanatic told this publication during a telephone interview.

During his time on the track, he competed against some of the best drivers in various categories, but his biggest rival is himself.

“No one on the track can push me harder than I push myself. Every race is a battle against my last lap time, my past mistakes, and my own limits. It’s about refining my skills, making better decisions, and squeezing more out of both myself and the car. I’m never satisfied, I am always looking for that next tenth of a second, that better line, that sharper reaction time.”

Racing on the big stage always comes with anxiety and for this young man, it is no different.

“Before any race, butterflies hit the hardest. The anticipation builds as I recheck the car, and mentally prepare. But as soon as I am strapped in and the lights are about to go out, the nerves shift into focus. The moment the flag drops, it’s all about reaction time, and feeling the car beneath me. There is the thrill under pressure in tight battles or when dealing with unpredictable conditions, but it becomes more about staying sharp rather than overthinking. After the race, it is a mix of emotions. It’s a sense of relief and satisfaction, having completed and doing my best out there with adrenaline still rushing through my veins,” he said.

He added that no matter how many races someone competed in, the feelings never fully go away but rather are part of what makes racing so addictive.

As the sport is evolving to include women, he supports the idea and feels that motor racing has always been about skill, precision, and mental toughness, none of which are defined by gender.

“Women becoming a bigger part of the sport isn’t just a step forward; it’s long overdue. Talent is talent, and if someone has the skill, dedication, and drive to compete, they deserve a place on the grid. At the end of the day, racing isn’t about who you are, it’s about how good your driving abilities are behind the wheel. The less barriers there are the better the competition becomes for everyone.”

He recalled that at his debut at the circuit race in November 2024, there were about four females on the grid competing. “I would encourage women to participate in motorsport. I do not think they should be sidelined or discriminated because women are very strong-headed and would be very competitive and make the sport more entertaining. Another reason is that this sport needs prettier faces on the grid,” he grinned.

As a young racer himself, he encouraged other young men who might have an eye for the sport to keep racing off of our roadways and bring it to the track. “A lot of young drivers have the passion and are adrenaline junkies for speed. Get involved in the sport, you don’t need the best car or the biggest budget to begin. The one thing I found to be very helpful is getting seat time on the track. Every lap, every mistake, every win, and every loss is a lesson. I have also learned that it is easy to get caught up in rivalries or trying to impress others, but focus on improving your own times and skills. Race your own race.”

Nevertheless, to help him through it all as a young racer are his family and he is thankful to his uncle and father who are his sponsors and mechanics. “Everything I have accomplished in my racing career is because of them. They are my backbone and foundation for my passion in motor sport.”

As he gets older, in the next five years, he sees himself dominating his category in every race event, in drag, endurance and circuit racing. “I will no longer be a rookie driver and, hopefully, be an inspiration and possibly a mentor to younger drivers.”

On this note, he stated that the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club can attract more drivers by placing more emphasis on the rookie class and hosting race training and forums.

When asked about the competition among drivers and if there is need for more competitiveness, he stated, “I do think there is a lot of competition in the sport. The smaller groups are always the most gullies grips on the track and I do believe that some of the current drivers will look for more of a challenge and acquire faster cars in the future. We need growing competition in the sport and the bigger groups.”

Meanwhile, when this young man is not on the tracks, he is a party animal who loves fishing, hunting and travelling. I must say traveling Guyana mostly the interior and just seeing different areas has been the best for me.”

