No official action from US authorities indicating any criminal wrongdoing – Tamesh Jagmohan 

See full statement from businessman Tamesh Jagmohan:

Clarification of Allegations and Affirmation of Innocence

We have recently been made aware of various allegations originally published on the facebook account of Rickford Burke and circulating in the media, regarding Mr. Tamesh Jagmohan, a respected businessman and philanthropist in Guyana. It is essential to address these claims directly and unequivocally to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect Mr. Jagmohan’s reputation.

First and foremost, we want to state categorically that Mr. Jagmohan has never engaged in any illegal activities, including those falsely alleged in recent reports. Mr. Jagmohan is a law-abiding citizen who has consistently operated within the bounds of both Guyanese and international laws. He has always upheld the highest ethical standards in his business dealings.

Clarification on Allegations:

1. Accusations of Illegal Activities: The allegations of gold smuggling, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and funding international terrorism are baseless and defamatory. There is no credible evidence to support these claims, and Mr. Jagmohan firmly denies any involvement in such activities.

2. Supposed Connections to Hezbollah: Mr. Jagmohan is a devout Hindu believing in the internal and external promotion of peace and has no affiliation or connection with Hezbollah or any other organization designated as a terrorist entity. These claims are not only false but also harmful, as they unjustly associate him with activities and groups that he has never supported and will never support.

3. Investigations and Sanctions: Mr. Jagmohan has always cooperated fully with all regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies. There has been no official communication or action from the U.S. government or any other body indicating any criminal wrongdoing on his part.

Commitment to Transparency and Cooperation:

Mr. Jagmohan remains committed to transparency and is open to cooperating with any legitimate inquiries to clear his name. He will continue to work with his legal team to challenge these false accusations and pursue all necessary legal actions to protect his reputation.

We are aware of the existence of a highly speculative document that has long been debunked that is recklessly being used as the justification for this character assassination.

We are also aware of efforts to extort, for financial gain, persons perceived to be wealthy, by a group also motivated by politics and race. Mr. Tamesh Jagmohan wishes to convey to those persons that efforts to extort him will never succeed.

We urge the public and the media to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could harm an individual’s reputation. Mr. Jagmohan and his family are deeply affected by these baseless allegations and appreciate the support and understanding of their friends, business partners, and the community at large during this challenging time.

Mr. Jagmohan is grateful for the opportunity to address these concerns and will continue to focus on his business ventures and philanthropic efforts, which have positively impacted many lives across political lines.

Public Relations Officer

for Tamesh Jagmohan

