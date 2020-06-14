No new COVID-19 cases as 32 more tested

Over the past 24 hours, 32 more COVID-19 tests were conducted however no new cases have been confirmed.

This is according to the Public Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard today.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remain at 159, while COVID-19 deaths is still 12.

With the additional cases done, the number of persons tested for COVID-19 to date has increased to 1,959 – of which 1,800 were negative.

There is currently no patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Meanwhile, the number of recovered cases to date has gone up by four, bringing the total now to 99.

Currently, there are 48 persons in institutional isolation and another 22 in institutional quarantine.