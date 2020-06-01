No new COVID-19 cases; active cases stand at 71

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that as of today, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Guyana; the number of confirmed cases remains at 153.

See excerpt from the Ministry’s update today:

The situation in Guyana as of the 1st June 2020 is as follows;

As of today, of the 40 tests done there are no new cases, our COVID-19 deaths remain at twelve (12), the number of confirmed cases remains at 153. To date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 658 with the total number of negative cases being 1,505. We currently have seventy (70) persons that have recovered, seventy -one (71) active cases in institutional isolation, two (2) patients in the COVID ICU and twenty-three (23) persons in institutional quarantine.