‘No need to panic’ …Govt assures CPL games will be played in Guyana

Following the release of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixtures, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton is urging cricket fans, especially those who follow the Hero CPL, not to worry.

When the fixtures were released on Tuesday, ‘To be confirmed’ was listed next to a number of Guyanese games.

As such, Minister Norton is assuring local fans that Guyana remained an integral part of the CPL.

Dr Norton said that there was absolutely no need for persons to panic over the delayed fixture of matches for the Guyana National Stadium, as the tournament would see games being played in Guyana.

A similar delay presented itself last year for CPL 2018; however, when the agreements were finally signed, Guyana was able to secure, for the first time ever, two playoff games, in addition to five exciting matches.

“There can be no CPL tournament where Guyana is not a host country. Cricket is part of who we are. In addition to having one of the best teams in the tournament, we have some of the most passionate and loyal cricket fans,” Minister Norton pointed out.

He is urging fans to be patient and not get deterred by some of the negativity being peddled on social media.

“CPL will be played here,” Dr Norton reassured.