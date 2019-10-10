No National Assembly sitting today

No sitting of the National Assembly was fixed for today, according to Clerk Sherlock Isaacs.

As it is, President David Granger and his caretaker coalition government are under pressure to dissolve Parliament since an elections date has already been announced.

However, during a recent address to the nation on September 25, 2019, the Head of State had said, “The Government of Guyana must, as a consequence, return to the National Assembly to request an extension. The National Assembly reconvenes on 10th October, 2019. The President is required to both dissolve Parliament, as provided for in the Constitution at Article 70 (2), and the ten Regional Democratic Councils, as provided for in the Constitution at Article 73 (2)”.

Since announcing March 2, 2020 as Elections Day weeks ago, and subsequent issuance of the elections proclamations, calls have been mounting for President Granger to now dissolve the 11th Parliament.

But Attorney General Basil Williams last week said the coalition is still hopeful that the parliamentary Opposition – People’s Progressive Party/C (PPP/C) – will return to the National Assembly to extend its life; otherwise, he foresees a “crisis” situation in Guyana.

However, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had long thrown cold water on any expectation that his party will return to Parliament.