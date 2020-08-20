No more extensions will be granted for completion of airport expansion – Edghill

With the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Expansion project still to be completed almost two years after its deadline, the new People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has stated clearly that it will not accept any further excuses by the contractor regarding completion of the project.

The US$150 million expansion and modernisation project was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and got underway in 2012.

It was supposed to last 32 months but after undergoing major design changes, many of which were a downgrade from the initial design, and delays, several extensions had to be given with the last being December 31, 2018.

With a lot more work to be done, the new Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, posited that the project is in a total mess and the government is now trying to get the contractor to comply with terms and conditions of the contract.

To this end, Minister Edghill disclosed that only Tuesday he had to engage Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia, on the matter.

Among the pending works to be done is the extension to the runway on both ends.

Additionally, there are several defects with the terminal building and presently none of the four airbridges are currently in operation.

Nevertheless, the Public Works Minister posited that the PPP/C administration is committed towards the completion of the modernisation of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.