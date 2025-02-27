No mass deportations for Guyana – US Ambassador

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has assured that there will be no mass deportation of Guyanese who might be illegal in the US, noting, however, that routine deportations that have been ongoing for decades will continue.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Guyana Police Force’s Annual Officers’ Conference on Wednesday, Ambassador Theriot indicated that she has not heard anything from Washington about the deportation of Guyanese in the US, amid the Trump Administration’s crack down on illegal migrants.

“We’ve always had routine deportations of citizens all over the Caribbean and all over the world, and that’s not something new. But you won’t be seeing something like you’ve seen for Colombia or some of the other countries of large groups; that’s not something that would be happening for Guyana. It would just be a routine process that’s been going on for decades,” the US diplomat explained.

With regards to reports of Guyana accepting third party migrants, Ambassador Theriot confirmed that conversations were held with the Guyanese Government, along with other Caribbean Administrations, on this matter but noted that she does not have the details.

Only last week, however, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo clarified that there is no agreement for Guyana to accept deportees from the US who are citizens of other countries.

“In terms with how many from third party [countries] will come to Guyana, there is no agreement on anyone from third party coming to Guyana, there is no such agreement,” Jagdeo told reporters at his February 20 press conference.

Asked how many Guyanese citizens will be returning home, the Vice President had stated the US has not supplied any number of persons that will be deported but reiterated that Guyana will accept all of it’s citizens.

“We have made it clear that whatever the number is, once they’re Guyanese, we will welcome our people home,” Jagdeo declared.

US President Donald Trump, since assuming office, has embarked on a mass deportation plan to rid the country of undocumented migrants.

Countries, including Costa Rica and Panama, have agreed to serve as a “bridge” or “transit country” for deportees, while the US bears all the costs of the operation.

In Panama, the deportees are held in hotels while waiting for international authorities to organise a return to their home countries, according to the Associated Press.

Shift in migration



Meanwhile, with the US clamping down on illegal migrants, the Guyana Government is paying attention to how this would shift migration patterns in the region. Commander-in-Chief, President Dr Irfaan Ali, has already charged the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to pay attention to this change in the movement of people.

He had previously stated that while Guyana remains sympathetic to those leaving their countries to seek a better life here, migration must happen in a lawful and structured manner, something which he reiterated recently.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Guyana Police Force’s Annual Officers’ Conference on Wednesday, the Head of State charged the senior ranks to also analyse these changes in migration policies within the region and how they could impact Guyana.

“There is no way you can leave this Officers’ Conference without analysing the shift in the global situation. Every country must manage their borders and people must legally enter your border… Every country has that right to secure its border, secure its environment and the laws provide for illegal immigrants to go back. But that scenario must be analysed now in our region because as more immigrants come into our region [after being deported from the US] …it adds pressure on the regional systems…”

“When you are looking to move because of social conditions and whatever, what do you look for: which is the next best destination. And if they pick up all the international newspapers and see the fastest growing economy is Guyana, they see that Guyana is short on labour, they see Guyana’s construction is expanding; then we have to understand that we have a problem that can very well approach us quickly – it is already approaching us. We have to now strategise, and the only strategy we can win with is greater regionalization and international partnership on this matter,” President Ali posited.

