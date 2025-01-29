‘No lip service, we are a working Govt’ – Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has reinforced the People’s Progressive Party/Civic role as the party that works in the people’s best interest, particularly the First People in her defence of the $1.382 trillion fiscal framework.

During her contributions to the ongoing parliamentary debates on Tuesday, Minister Sukhai discussed investments into indigenous peoples, contrasting these achievements to that of the coalition’s sordid performance while in government.

Between 2020 to 2024, the government has funded 1,1140 projects under the Presidential Grant programme, surpassing the APNU+AFC’s 857 projects during their five-year stint in office.

Further, the ministry’s capital budget from 2020 to 2024 covered 523 projects amounting to $9.37 billion, surpassing the 218 projects funded by the coalition administration.

Meanwhile, the discontinued Community Service Officers (CSOs) programme is now empowering youths, with $411 million invested to train 1,565 young people over the last four years.

“We are not speaking here about lip service; we are not making promises in the manifesto that we fail to address. Mr Speaker, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government has completed its manifesto promises to the indigenous people,” the minister emphasised.

Amerindian land titling

Minister Sukhai reiterated the government’s commitment to Amerindian land tenure, with over 20 land titles distributed to various communities over the last four years.

She contrasted this achievement with the coalition’s as they delivered little to no titles to villages. Two certificates of title were granted to Karasabai in Region Nine and Arrau in Region Seven. Six absolute grants were issued to Hotoquai, Hobodai, and Red Hill in Region One, Akiwini in Region Two and Moco Moco and Sawariwau in Region Nine.

Carbon credit programme

Some 248 Amerindian villages across Guyana have received an additional injection of $9.6 billion, under the landmark Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 Carbon Credit programme, since 2022.

These sums have funded many transformative projects encompassing areas of ecotourism, agriculture, infrastructure, income generating initiatives and other projects, with additional sums to be disbursed this year.

Amerindian budgetary allocations

Addressing the budget itself, Minister Sukhai noted that the trillion-dollar framework has earmarked significant resources for transformative initiatives in villages, totalling $7.2 billion. To ensure Amerindian land rights are legally secured, $650 million is set aside to advance Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) activities, she informed the August house.

Also, more than 2,700 Community Service Officers (CSOs) will continue to earn income and gain valuable skill sets with $1.5 billion allocated to the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) in 2025.

Notably, $5 billion has been budgeted to fund economic, ecotourism, agricultural and infrastructural initiatives in the more than 248 Amerindian villages.

Meanwhile, the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference has received an allocation of $150 million, ensuring Amerindian leaders are consulted on their development needs, while $127 million is allocated to support 800 hinterland youths.

“We don’t determine what we want to give; they do a village consultation, come up with their priorities, and we address their priorities,” Minister Sukhai underlined.

Though focused on Amerindian development, Minister Sukhai underscored the trillion-dollar fiscal framework as a vehicle for stimulating investment, improving livelihoods and addressing the needs of every Guyanese.

“I also want to support the budget for its continued support to ensure that the sugar industry is not destroyed and that the families are engaged in this critical industry, that their livelihoods too are secured and that their children and their future is secured,” she underscored. (DPI)

