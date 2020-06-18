No injunction granted; GECOM can proceed with elections declaration

Attorney Anil Nandlall has clarified that no injunction was granted to block the declaration of the elections results by the Guyana Elections Commission.

“No Injunction or Order of Court has been granted against the CEO or GECOM. An Application has been filed to the Court of Appeal seeking a number of Orders. No date fixed for hearing. GECOM can proceed with meeting today,” Nandlall posted on social media.

His post comes amid concerns that the APNU/AFC has secured an injunction against the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, blocking him from making a declaration of the results results.

Lowenfield was mandated to submit the final elections report today before 13:00hrs.

The seven member Commission will meet at 14:00hrs.

An official declaration is expected afterwards.