No increase in property taxes in LGE areas won by PPP- Jagdeo

…says ‘People who vote APNU will be voting to increase their taxes’

With countrywide property valuations on the horizon, People’s Progressive Party General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has promised that no increases in rates will be implemented in the areas his Party wins at Local Government Elections (LGE).

Jagdeo made this announcement at a press conference he held with candidates across the country.

His commitment would correlate with government promising that rate hikes will be up to local officials after the valuations are over.

According to Jagdeo, “We have been in opposition to increasing the rates and taxes in this country, we believe this government has increased too many taxes, over 200 taxes. They are collecting 60 billion dollars more per year now compared to 2014 from residence, so we are opposed to any new burden on people’s backs.”

He also made the point that the move by the incumbent to hire an international firm to conduct countrywide evaluations to properties could mean only one thing, that is, that the taxes for the populace would be increased.

With that in mind, Jagdeo posited that “any area that the PPP wins, we will not increase rates and taxes”, while saying in the same breath that “People who vote APNU will be voting to increase their taxes.”

Moreover, Romel Roopnarine, representative of Herstelling, Little Diamond area, noted that there are fears about the impending valuation of properties, particularly on the East Bank of Demerara.

He noted that this fear is especially pervasive in the newly created housing schemes.

In addition, he noted that residents are concerned about overlooked services to their communities.

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, a Canadian firm, was contracted by the government for approximately $330 Million to assist with the exercise.

The project is expected to last until next year.