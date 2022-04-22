No imminent plan for US Secretary of State to visit Guyana – Embassy

See full statement released by the US Embassy in Georgetown:

With reference to a recent article published by Stabroek News on April 20, 2022, under the caption “U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit in June,” the U.S. Embassy wishes to advise that there is no such visit planned at this time. In the event of such a high-level visit, the U.S. Embassy would inform and coordinate with the Government of Guyana.

The U.S.-Guyana relationship is important, and the United States continues to share a strong bilateral partnership with Guyana. The U.S. Embassy is proud to continue furthering our productive partnership.