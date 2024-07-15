“No help from the Police, and we are exhausted” – family of 2 men missing after deadly Mazaruni River boat collision

The family of Troy Anthony Joseph, 35, and Cranston Davidson, 43, both from Agatash Village, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), are desperately searching for the two men after they went missing during a boat collision on July 5 in the Mazaruni River.

Oswald Hudson Jr, also known as “Saddie,” 29, from First Avenue Bartica, lost his life in the accident which occurred at about 23:50h. However, Davidson, a father of seven, and Joseph, a father of three, who were also on the boat with Hudson, remain missing. Since July 5, their families have been tirelessly searching for them.

Initially, the police reported only the death of Oswald Hudson Jr, without acknowledging any missing persons. The families of the missing men confirmed to this publication on Sunday that Davidson and Joseph were also on the boat and have since disappeared.

According to police reports, Shavez Thomas, 29, a boat captain from Itaballi Landing, was returning home from Bartica with Rayon Mohamed, 18, also from Itaballi Landing. Their wooden boat was powered by a 200-horsepower Yamaha outboard engine.

Meanwhile, Oswald Hudson Sr, 60, also a boat captain from First Avenue Bartica, was heading from Itaballi Landing to Bartica, carrying two minors, a pregnant woman, the now-deceased Oswald Jr., and the two missing men in his wooden boat powered by a 75-horsepower Yamaha engine.

The two boats collided head-on near BK Quarries Inc., throwing the occupants into the water. Witnesses reported that after the collision, Oswald Jr. rescued one of the minors before he, Davidson, and Joseph went underwater and did not resurface.

Public-spirited citizens rushed to assist, retrieving six people from the water and transporting them to Third Avenue Beach. The survivors were then taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital for assessment and treatment. A search was launched, and Oswald Jr.’s body was found last Saturday.

Davidson’s sister, Felicia Edwards, disclosed to this publication that the missing men are relatives.

“Cranston and Troy are brothers-in-law, who lived in the same yard. They worked at Echa Quarrie near Cuyuni Village. On the 5th of July, they were waiting for their pay. Cranston and Troy told their wives they would be paid at 3:00 p.m., but the manager delayed payment until 5:00 pm.”

She added, “Cranston called his wife at 21:37h., saying he was waiting for a boat to come home. Troy also called his wife, Latoya, at 20:02h, saying he was in a vehicle heading to Itaballi. Cranston called again at 10:13 p.m., still waiting for the taxi from Puruni. At 10:25 pm, he called to say he was in a boat heading home, and his wife could hear the engine. Troy’s wife called him at 10:23 pm, and he said he was in the boat. After that, their phones went straight to voicemail.”

Edwards said that at around 03:00h on Saturday morning they received a phone call informing them that there was a boat accident and that Joseph and Davidson were in the boat. She said they went to the hospital and the mortuary in search of the men but they were not there.

She said since then, they have been searching for the men but to no avail.

Edwards also mentioned that her brother Cranston’s bag was found floating near Gold Creek, Bartica during the search.

“We, the family of the missing men, are frustrated with the authorities and the Guyana Police Force. Only the families are searching day and night with no help from the police, and we are exhausted. We want to know why this situation is being dragged out for so long,” she said.

She expressed her frustration with the police, stating that they are not receiving any assistance and are often treated with hostility. “The boat captains should have been arrested and charged until my brother and brother-in-law’s bodies are found. When we inquire with the police, they are dismissive and say they can’t do anything until a body is found. But they are not even helping us search.”

“Mothers lost their sons, children lost their fathers, wives lost their husbands, and they are not doing anything. These people are human beings. Every day we are searching, hoping to find their bodies and nothing. Right now, we are thinking something isn’t right because both of these men are missing and at least one of them should have surfaced. This is 10 day and we can’t find them anywhere. The boat captains have to explain what happened. We have to assume the worst because we aren’t getting any answers,” Edwards said.

The family is urgently appealing for assistance from the police in their search for the missing men.

--- ---