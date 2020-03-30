‘No fuel shortage’, says GuyOil

The Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) has given all assurances that there is an adequate supply of fuel in the country to meet domestic demands contrary to rumors circulating of a possible fuel shortage.

“The general public need not have any fear of fuel shortage, as Guyoil will continue to ensure fuel distribution across the country continues uninterrupted. Further, while international borders are closed, this does not include fuel tankers”, GuyOil has said in a statement.

Following is the statement:

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) wishes to assure the general public that there is sufficient supply of fuel in the country to meet domestic demand contrary to rumors circulating of a possible fuel shortage.

The general public need not have any fear of fuel shortage, as Guyoil will continue to ensure fuel distribution across the country continues uninterrupted. Further, while international borders are closed, this does not include fuel tankers.

Therefore, there is currently no challenges at the port of loading nor the discharging terminals at our country’s ports. Guyoil recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant global challenge and understandably, there is a great sense of unease everywhere.

We would like to assure the general public that the necessary precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our employees and customers for business continuity. We, therefore, encourage the media and the general public to disregard any projections being put out in the public domain as merely speculative.

Moreover, we call on everyone to exercise responsibility during this very sensitive time and to desist from sharing information that will contribute to unnecessary panic.