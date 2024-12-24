No extensions, zero tolerance for further delays – Edghill puts CJIA contractor on notice

The rigid pavement apron component of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) upgrades currently being done, is at 38 per cent completion. And while the work pace has increased, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has informed the contractor that there will be no extensions or tolerance for further delays.

During a recent site visit to the CJIA, Edghill met with all contractors undertaking various projects at the airport. In the case of the replacement of the asphaltic concrete on the airport’s apron, with rigid pavement, this project is currently 38 per cent complete.

Project Manager, Carissa Gooding provided the Minister with updates on the project. She explained that the contractor is holding 41 per cent of the project sum and that the pace of the project has increased.

“We’re at 38 per cent… money expended to date is $292 million,” she said, further explaining that the contractor has 41 per cent of the project sum. She also explained that the contractor has increased the pace of the project.

“They would have increased the resources that we would have indicated to them. Their work hours would have increased. And realistically, based on the revised work programme that we would have worked together on, by the end of March (2025) is when they’re going to be able to complete it… both sides.”

However, Edghill made it clear that no further extension will be given for this project, which is being done by Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. Avinash Contracting is already under pressure to get the Administrative Building of the airport completed.

“There will be no extension beyond that… they have to increase the workforce and the same methodology, as your work programme. If you gotta get cement, double bars, and the rest of the materials on site. How many people you gotta get per day? How many slabs you gotta cast per day and the methodology showing,” the Minister said.

He also brought to the contractor’s attention the scathing report provided by the airport itself on the project. Based on this report, it is clear that the airport was not happy with the pace of work and further, views the project as critical to the airport’s operation.

“You have failed to deliver on your commitment. This project is critical to the airport’s operation, as it relates to the parking of aircraft and facilitating passenger movement to and from the aircraft. Any delay in completion disrupts these essential operations and hampers the airport’s efficiency,” he read.

The contract for the airport expansion project was initially signed in 2011 under the administration of former President Bharrat Jagdeo, with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC). The then People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration acquired a US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank and used US$12 million from the Consolidated Fund (taxpayers’ money) for the total project cost of US$150 million.

However, upon assuming office in 2015, The project was downsized under the succeeding A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) administration. However, upon resumption of office in 2020, the PPP/C Government reverted to the old proposal and included some new amenities.

As a matter of fact, after resuming office, the PPP/C Government inspected the then-ongoing works by CHEC at CJIA. This inspection had shown a deviation from the terms agreed upon in the initial fixed-price US$138 million contract.

In light of this, the Public Works Ministry entered into a new agreement with the company for the further expansion of the CJIA as well as the completion of existing works. The agreement was pegged at US$9 million and it stated that CHEC would solely bear the costs for the new works to be executed.

The works would go on to involve an extension of the Airport’s boarding corridor in order to accommodate two more passenger boarding bridges, providing the Airport with a total of six boarding bridges capable of facilitating larger Code D and Code E aircraft. It measures approximately 305 metres long and boarding bridges will arrive in July.

In October 2024, the Government installed new e-gates at the CJIA, which will not only help to streamline the process for passengers traversing the facility but also enhance security checks to international standards.

Additionally, work is being done on the commercial centre at the CJIA. Avinash Contracting is also constructing the Administrative Building for the airport and this component is 40 per cent complete.

