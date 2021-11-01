‘No exceptions!’ – Health Minister says persons must be fully vaccinated to enter public buildings

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony says persons must be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in order to enter public buildings, noting that there will be no exceptions.

The Covid-19 emergency measures for the month of November, stipulate that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter public buildings. If someone is not fully vaccinated and wishes to enter a public building, he or she must make an appointment and present a negative molecular biological test result taken within seven days of the appointment.

The policy states that a person is only considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of a Covid vaccine.

With this new measure, persons who took one dose and are awaiting their second dose will be barred from entering a public building without an appointment and negative test result.

Minister Anthony noted that there is no shortage of vaccines in Guyana and therefore, there will be no exceptions.

“I think people had a long time to get themselves in order and what we have noticed from the data, that a lot of people came, they took the first dose, and they didn’t come back for a second dose. And a lot of time has elapsed between the first and second doses. If you only have one dose of the vaccine, it’s not going to be adequate to get full protection and that is why this measure is necessary, so that people get both doses of a two-dose vaccine.”

Some 382,177 adults have taken the first dose of a Covid vaccine while 244,322 of that number have taken the second dose. This means 47.6 per cent of the adult population in Guyana are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 52 persons who tested positive for Covid are currently hospitalised while 33 are at the Infectious Disease Hospital with 13 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). [Extracted and Modified from DPI]