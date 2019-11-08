No end-of year bonus, but public servants to get salary increases retroactive to Jan 1 – Jordan

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan has announced that public servants will benefit from an increase in their salaries which will be retroactive to January 1 of this year, but there will be no one-off end of year bonus this time around.

The retroactive salary increases will be applied to salaries for 2020 as well, he said.

According the Department of Public Information (DPI), in 2015, public servants were paid $50,000. The following year, they received $25,000. In 2017 and 2018, public servants received retroactive salary increases. The Christmas retroactive increase will increase this even further.

Minister Jordan noted that the government is seeking to bring salaries and benefits to a level that suits the job, DPI reported.

The salary increase announcement was made a day after President David Granger, said that he was awaiting word, from the Finance Minister, on the availability of funds to pay year-end bonuses.

President Granger had stated that he is unsure as to whether the Government can grant year-end bonuses to public servants due to its caretaker status.

On Wednesday, during a brief interview with media operatives at the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger reminded that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has deemed the government to be in ‘interim mode’ until the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections are held following the successful passage of the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion.