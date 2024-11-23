No decision yet on use of biometrics at 2025 polls – GECOM Chair

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to decide on the use of biometrics at next year’s polls even after a feasibility study was done months ago.

The People’s National Congress (PNC)-led A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Opposition has been demanding the introduction of digitalised biometrics as a precondition for voter registration and voting.

Consequently, GECOM approved the conduct of a feasibility study on the viability of introducing digital fingerprint capture and the use of biometrics in line with the opposition’s calls. The report from that study was shared with the GECOM Commissioners since August.

At a press conference on Friday, GECOM Chair, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, told reporters that despite the matter being placed on the agenda at two meetings last week, there were no discussions on it.

She explained that the three Government-nominated commissioners and the three opposition-nominated commissioners have differing positions on how to proceed. One side is pushing for there to be consultations with stakeholders before this new biometric system is introduced while the other is contending that GECOM must first take a position before any consultations.

This latter position, which the GECOM Chair – who has a tie-breaking vote on the seven-member Elections Commission – agrees with, requires the Commission to first discuss the findings of the feasibility study.

“They have not discussed it. It was there for about a week or two and they did not. They wanted biometrics all the time, they’re saying they want it and they just went around [to avoid discussing the study]. Right now, one set said let us put it first to the stakeholders but we said no, we must have a position. Let us discuss it here. So, that is where we are now. At the next meeting, which hopefully would be Tuesday, I’m expecting them to discuss the study,” Justice Singh indicated.

According to the GECOM Chair, it is important for the Elections Commission to first discuss its position on the matter and determine critical issues such as its capability including financial resources to introduce as biometric system, if approved, before opening up the matter to any consultation. Otherwise, she contended that the electoral body could appear ill-prepared.

“That is why it is important for us to discuss it before we go to the stakeholders. We must have a position… It is important for GECOM to have an understanding of and a position on its capability to introduce the system before going to the stakeholders. Because the absence of such an understanding or position would lead to GECOM appearing unprepared, unformed and unable to properly address this highly sensitive matter,” Justice Singh added.

In Guyana there remained significant concern about the introduction and implementation of any voter stipulations that could possibly disenfranchise voters, and potentially lead to legal challenges reminiscent of the 1998 Elections Petition case brought by Esther Pereira. That case resulted in the nullification of the 1997 elections due to constitutional violations.

In August, GECOM’s spokeswoman Yolanda Ward had said that in preparation for the 2025 General and Regional elections, GECOM is considering proposals for installing cameras in polling stations and a biometrics feasibility study to enhance safeguards against misconduct. Ward was at the time responding to the matter raised by the AFC regarding election safeguards.

AFC, which was previously part of the PNC-led Coalition that had attempted to rig the 2020 National and Regional election, has joined APNU in calling for biometrics such as fingerprints to be implemented by GECOM for the next elections.

However, GECOM had warned that they cannot make such a significant change to the electoral procedure unless there is legislation to back it up. Indeed, the addition of ID cards in the 1997 elections was one of the grounds on which the validity of the entire election was overturned in court and even that electoral change came from an act of parliament.

But even as the opposition intensified its demands for the introduction of digitalised biometrics, the General Secretary of the ruling PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, rejected these proposals. At his party’s weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo contended that the PPP will never support proposals that hinder the process and will not fall for the traps being set by the opposition to delay the holding of the 2025 elections.

“If you embark on this adventure that they want us to take, you will have delayed elections and that is precisely what they want,” the PPP GS stated.

--- ---